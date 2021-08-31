COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations at 3,600+, cases jump above 5,300

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across North Carolina climbed back up to more than 3,600, and the average number of cases and the percent of tests found to be positive both reached their highest levels since January.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 3,612 hospitalized patients, an increase of 62 that followed three consecutive days of declines.

It’s the seventh consecutive day with at least 3,500 patients in hospitals.

NCDHHS also reported 5,351 new cases — about 800 more than the daily count on Monday.

That pushed the seven-day average to 6,745, which marks its highest point since Jan. 20 — the last time it surpassed 7,000.

The state also says 14.6 percent of tests performed Sunday were found to be positive — an increase of 0.1 percentage points from a day earlier, and the highest it has been since it was also 14.6 percent on Jan. 10.

The 56 deaths pushed the death total to 14,468.

NCDHHS reported no changes to any of the key vaccination rates, with 65 percent of adults and 54 percent of the state’s population having been at least partially vaccinated.

DOSE COUNT:

20,538 first doses

865 single-shot J&J doses

34,785 total doses