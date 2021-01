This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 108 new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday – bringing the state’s total to 7,933.

North Carolina only topped the 7,000 mark on Jan. 6.

Hospitalizations dropped on Friday to 3,916 from an all-time high of 3,990 on Thursday.

The state added 8,914 new cases on Friday, brining North Carolina’s overall total to 659,840 from 7.8 million completed tests.

The percent positive reported Friday, from data collected Wednesday, is 11.2 percent.