COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations hit all-time high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added another 9,853 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while hospitalizations increased to a new record high.

Revised hospitalization data shows Thursday’s 3,990 patients is the all-time high during the pandemic. The previous high was 3,964 set a week ago.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services warned that Thursday’s numbers could be higher than usual due to a data reporting issue that led to lower numbers on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of hospitalizations is higher than it’s ever been – reaching an average of 3,905 per day over the past week.

Deaths attributed to the virus hit 7,825.

That is another 80 deaths from Wednesday and the seventh time in nine days North Carolina had at least that many.

The percent positive of 11.1 percent, based on testing results from Tuesday, is the lowest it has been since it was at 11 percent on Christmas Day.