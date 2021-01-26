COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations increase slightly as new daily cases continue to decrease

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased slightly on Tuesday for the first time in a week with 3,368 being reported.

This is an increase of 72 from Monday’s revised number of 3,296.

Hospitalizations have been in an overall decline since hitting a pandemic high of 3,964 on Jan. 6.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 3,978 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, continuing a downward trend since Jan. 22.

The state’s total number of cases sits at 727,423.

The state reported another 56 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,776.

The percent positive increased from a steady 10.2 percent to 13.3 percent.