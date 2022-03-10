RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There haven’t been this few COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals since July.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday counted 1,012 people hospitalized with the virus after the total dropped every day except one during the past six weeks.

There haven’t been fewer than 1,000 patients in hospitals since July 26, when there were 954, but the speed at which the omicron surge has retreated has made it a possibility in the near future.

Since the hospital count peaked at 5,206 on Jan. 27, it has fallen by an average of 100 patients per day in the 42 days that followed.

NCDHHS also reported 1,783 new cases, 28 deaths and its lowest rate of recent tests coming back positive since July. The agency says 3 percent of tests Tuesday confirmed new cases. It was last at 3 percent or lower in early July, during the weeks before the delta surge. That case count dropped the daily average to its lowest point since July 25.

North Carolina averaged 1,627 new cases per day over the past week. A total of 22,892 people in the state have died of COVID-19.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

1,823 first doses

1,971 second doses

56 single-shot J&J doses

3,967 booster doses

7,817 total doses