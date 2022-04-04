RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina hospitals haven’t had this few COVID-19 patients in nine months.

In one of the state’s final planned daily data updates, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported just 379 people in hospitals with the virus.

It’s the fewest since July 3, 2021, when there were 371, and is tied for the eighth-smallest single-day total since NCDHHS began counting them almost exactly two years earlier.

NCDHHS is updating its main dashboard every Wednesday with the seven measures it’s focusing on most closely — from sewage and emergency-room visits, to booster shot rates and hospital admissions.

But the agency also had been updating the numbers on other less prominent sections of its website on weekdays. Those daily updates will soon stop, and starting Wednesday will be updated only weekly.

The state also reported its third consecutive day-over-day drop in new cases, with the 446 marking the fewest in a week.

And while the state averaged fewer than 1,000 new cases per day for the sixth day in a row, that seven-day average actually ticked up for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The 852 new cases per day averaged by the state is an increase of 24 from what it was Sunday, when it dipped to its lowest level since July 16.

The state also reported 21 deaths since Friday, bringing the total since March 2020 to 23,236.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

3,359 first doses

2,739 second doses

138 single-shot J&J doses

17,295 booster doses

23,531 total doses