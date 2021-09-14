COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations tick up to nearly 3,700, another 58 deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide ticked back up to nearly 3,700 even as state public health officials reported the fewest new cases in nearly a week.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 4,760 new cases and 58 deaths and said there were 3,690 hospitalized patients.

Updated NCDHHS numbers show the patient count across the state declined on eight of the previous 10 days, capped Monday by a drop of 74 patients — the largest one-day drop since February — to a revised total of 3,677.

That figure climbed by 13 Tuesday.

The new case count was the smallest since NCDHHS reported 4,752 on Sept. 8. But it marked the 28th straight day with at least 4,000 new cases reported as the delta variant continues to circulate.

The 58 deaths, the smallest single-day total this month, bring the total to 15,305 since March 25, 2020.

None of the state’s key vaccination percentages changed in the past 24 hours.

DOSE COUNT:

11,669 first doses

710 single-shot J&J doses

23,727 total doses