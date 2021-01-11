COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations up for first time in 5 days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina saw its number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increase for the first time in five days on Monday.

North Carolina 5,936 new cases on Monday – a sharp decrease from the numbers late last week and over the weekend. However, Mondays historically produce lower numbers due to the weekend testing numbers.

Hospitalizations increased for the first time since Jan. 6 when the state reported an all-time high of 3,964.

On Monday, NCDHHS reported 3,843 hospitalizations.

A week ago, NCDHHS reported the number of deaths from COVID-19 as 6,941.

A week later, the state has added 11 deaths to bring North Carolina’s total to 7,578.

The state has completed 7.6 million tests to reveal 629,124 total cases.