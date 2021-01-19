COVID-19 in NC: Lowest number of new daily cases in 3 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 4,058 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday – the lowest daily total since 3,563 on Dec. 29.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released two days worth of data on Tuesday due to the holiday on Monday.

A total of 5,802 cases were added on Monday.

The state now has 684,497 total cases. NCDHHS said 521,475 patients are presumed to be recovered as of Jan. 11.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped to 3,881.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus reached 8,139 on Tuesday.