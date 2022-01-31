COVID-19 in NC: Massive drop in new cases, fewer hospitalizations, but 162 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive drop in new cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, which saw fewer than 10,000 new cases in one day for the first time since December — even as 162 more deaths were reported.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says two key counts — new cases, and people in hospitals — each fell for the fourth consecutive day, a glimmer of optimism that the surge driven by the omicron variant may have begun to fade.

The 7,327 new cases reported Monday marked the fewest since Dec. 28, 2021, before the omicron surge took off and there were 3,698 new cases. The state added nearly 47,000 new cases since Friday, but nearly half of those — 22,000 of them — came in on Saturday.

Those lower case counts pushed the seven-day average to its lowest level since early January. At 18,803, it has dropped below 20,000 for the first time since Jan. 7.

The count of patients in hospitals also fell for the fourth consecutive day, dipping to 4,882 — a net drop of more than 300 from the peak last Thursday.

The 162 deaths pushed the total to 20,757. Deaths — the last of the key metrics to spike during a surge — had begun to creep up in recent days and weeks.

The rate at which tests came back positive also started to drop. After weeks when it consistently exceeded 30 percent, that slipped to 26.9 percent based on tests done Saturday. It is, however, still more than five times higher than the target of 5 percent.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT