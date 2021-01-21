COVID-19 in NC: More than 130 deaths reported as hospital numbers continue to drop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 139 COVID-19-related death on Thursday, the most reported on a single day since Jan. 10 (142).

The state’s death total is up to 8,339.

The increase in deaths come as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop.

North Carolina is down to 3,666 patients in hospitals across the state, a decrease of 74 from Wednesday — which itself was a drop of 141 from Tuesday.

The state has seen day-over-day drops on three days in a row and six of the past seven days after setting the record of 3,992 last Thursday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,187 new cases on Thursday.

It is the second day in a row with more new cases than the day before.

The seven-day rolling average dropped to 6,739 — a 22 percent drop from the record high set last Tuesday.

And the state’s percent positive has dropped to 10.3 percent based on testing from Tuesday. That is the lowest it has been since Jan. 15 when it was 10.1 percent.

It has been in the 11 percent range for the previous three days.