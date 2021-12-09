COVID-19 in NC: More than 4,000 new cases, most patients in hospitals since October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Health officials are reporting North Carolina’s highest single-day COVID-19 case count in two months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday added more than 4,000 new cases for the first time since Oct. 9 while also reporting its highest count of hospitalized patients since Oct. 25.

Two weeks after Thanksgiving, and with growing concern about a post-holiday surge, NCDHHS added 4,153 new cases, said there were 1,473 patients in hospitals and recorded another 32 deaths to inch the state closer to an unwanted milestone.

The state is averaging 3,120 new cases per day, the most since Oct. 14. That number climbed for the 11th straight day, increasing by an average of 135 cases each day.

The count of patients in hospitals also continued to rise, going up for the 13th straight day. It has climbed by at least 40 patients every day this week.

The state moved within 45 deaths of its 19,000th of the pandemic.

The vast majority of vaccine doses given once again continued to be boosters: Of the newly 46,000 administered doses added since Wednesday, more than 70 percent were boosters — the third consecutive day that rate was roughly that high.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

5,112 first doses

8,036 second doses

406 single-shot J&J doses

32,309 booster doses

45,863 total doses