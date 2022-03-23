RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s COVID-19 data dashboard has a new look, and all the trend arrows are pointed in the right direction — down.

The state Department of Health and Human Services debuted its new trend-tracking website Wednesday, a week after state leaders said some of the measures we’ve been watching through the pandemic’s first two years aren’t as relevant anymore.

NCDHHS will update it weekly — not daily — and are focusing on seven measures.

The agency reported notable drops in the counts of COVID particles found in wastewater, emergency room visits for symptoms of COVID, fewer cases per week and the number of people admitted to hospitals each week.

NCDHHS reports 50 percent of vaccinated people have had at least one booster or additional dose of vaccine, while 76 percent of adults and 38 percent of children between 5-17 have had at least one dose.

While the initial omicron variant made up 96 percent of the sequenced samples during the week that ended March 5, the rate of the “stealth” omicron BA.2 variant doubled for the second straight week and accounted for 4 percent of those samples.

None of North Carolina’s 100 counties have a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community levels map.

NCDHHS counted 1.2 million COVID particles in sewage water per person during the week that ended March 16. That average was at 1.7 million a week earlier.

The state also says 2 percent of ER visits last week were for COVID-like symptoms, down slightly from the previous week.

There were 2,842 cases last week, down from 3,924 the previous week, and the 401 people admitted to hospitals last week was a drop from the 524 the previous week.