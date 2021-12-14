COVID-19 in NC: Nearly 1,600 patients in hospitals, but fewest new cases in 2 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The count of COVID-19 patients in North Carolina hospitals climbed to its highest point since mid-October.

The number of new cases — nearly 2,000 — added Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services was the fewest in two weeks.

NCDHHS also reported 23 more deaths and the highest percentage of recent tests found to be positive since late September.

The agency counted 1,575 patients in hospitals — an increase of 48 from Monday — for the most since Oct. 23, the last time there were more than 1,600. That count has gone up on 16 of the past 18 days, rising by an average of 29 per day during that span.

But the 1,932 new cases — the fewest since Nov. 30 — led to a slight drop in the seven-day average, just the second such decline in 2 1/2 weeks. The state is averaging 3,134 new cases per day.

NCDHHS also said 9.2 percent of the tests performed Sunday came back positive. That’s the highest daily percent positive since it was at 9.6 percent on Sept. 27, and nearly double the target of 5 percent.

Boosters continue to account for the largest share of total vaccine doses given. Of the more than 44,000 doses added to the total in the past 24 hours, 70 percent — about 31,000 of them — were boosters.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

5,250 first doses

6,917 second doses

1,161 single-shot J&J doses

31,092 booster doses

44,420 total doses