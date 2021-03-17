COVID-19 in NC: Nearly 2,000 new cases, but hospital numbers dip closer to 1,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state hit a milestone in its vaccination numbers — 20 percent of the total population has had at least one shot. We’re up to a total of nearly 3.5 million shots given so far.

North Carolina had 1,999 new cases reported Wednesday, nearly double the number reported on Tuesday and the biggest number since last Thursday (2,061).

That doesn’t include the 2,166 cases reported Sunday when a reporting error led to an artificially big number.

The state’s seven-day average remains stable — at 1,649 it’s been in the 1,600ish range for a week.

The percent positive is down to a more manageable level after a one-day spike.

It’s at 5.6 percent on Wednesday, based on testing from Monday, after it had surged to 6.7 percent yesterday (Sunday).

But Wednesday’s number is still the third-highest it’s been in the month of March.

Another drop in hospital numbers, with 1,002 patients in hospitals.

That’s 19 fewer than Tuesday, when the state saw an increase of 45.

North Carolina’s seven-day average of hospitalizations (1,016) is at its lowest point since Oct. 9.

Another 35 deaths were reported, and that total has climbed to 11,757.