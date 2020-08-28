COVID-19 in NC: New cases back under 1,500, hospitalizations up slightly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – New confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped by more than 600 from Thursday to Friday, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The state added 1,415 new cases in the past 24 hours – a significant drop from Thursday’s 2,091 cases – and a more representative daily number for the week.

In five of the last six days, the number of new daily cases in North Carolina was fewer than 1,500, with Thursday being the exception.

Testing appears to have picked back up with three straight days with at least 23,000 tests processed, including 23,622 yesterday. That comes after being under 13,000 on four of the nine days before that.

Another 22 deaths were reported on Friday, pushing the total to 2,652. And while the state has had at least 10 deaths reported on 10 of the past 11 days, the daily number of deaths reported has dropped for the second straight day.

The percent positive also dropped to 6.9 percent — yesterday’s total, initially reported as 8.2 percent, was downgraded to 7.1 percent.

There was a net increase of 12 people in hospitals since yesterday, bringing the total to 970. That makes it seven straight days with fewer than 1,000 people hospitalized — the longest such streak since before the total went over 1,000 for the first time on July 9.

More headlines from CBS17.com: