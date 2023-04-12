RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Weekly COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have plunged to near a 2-year low.

Hospital admissions and COVID-related emergency room visits also continued their declines last week, according to the weekly update Wednesday from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency reported just 2,703 new cases between April 2-8 — a 24 percent drop from the week before.

NCDHHS data show it’s the fewest since the week that ended June 26, 2021, when there were 2,517 before the surge caused by the delta variant later that summer.

COVID cases in the state have fallen every week since the start of 2023.

Public health officials also counted 323 patients admitted to hospitals with COVID, 12 fewer than there were a week earlier.

The only one of those indicators that climbed was the average count of viral particles in wastewater: That occasionally volatile figure reached 17.3 million last week, up from 11 million the week before.

The state also added 18 deaths, bringing the total to 28,945.