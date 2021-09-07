COVID-19 in NC: Number of schools on NCDHHS cluster list nearly triples in 2 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of K-12 schools across North Carolina dealing with active COVID-19 clusters grew by more than 70 percent during the past week and has nearly tripled in two weeks.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday listed 125 schools on its weekly cluster report — an increase of 52 from the total of 73 last week. There were just 45 schools on the NCDHHS report on Aug. 24.

Children make up nearly 88 percent of the nearly 1,250 total cases in those listed clusters in K-12 schools.

Wake County has the most schools with clusters, with the 15 in the county marking an increase of three from last week.

Seven schools across the state have clusters of at least 20 cases, and four of those are in Wake County — including a newly reported cluster of 20 cases at Cardinal Charter Academy at Wendell Falls.

The largest cluster in the state — at Union Academy Charter School in Union County — grew to 111 cases, with 98 of those students and 13 among faculty.

Conversely, the number of daycares with clusters fell by two to 36. Seven of those are in Cumberland County.