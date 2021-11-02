COVID-19 in NC: Patient count in hospitals, daily new case average continue steady drops

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The count of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in North Carolina and the average number of new cases per day both continued dropping to levels not seen in more than three months.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 1,150 people in hospitals, just over 1,200 new cases, another 26 deaths and the highest one-day percent positive in two weeks.

Both the patient count and the seven-day case average have been consistently dropping for roughly six weeks, and both figures dipped to levels not seen since late July.

After a brief one-day uptick, the patient total resumed its descent Tuesday, with the preliminary count a drop of 68 from Monday — when it went up by two patients, ending a run of 37 consecutive days of declines.

The state is averaging fewer than 1,900 new cases per day for the first time since July 27. That average dropped for the 46th day in a row.

NCDHHS says 6.4 percent of tests performed Sunday were found to be positive, an uptick following two weeks in the 4-5 percent range. It’s the highest one-day measurement since 7 percent of the tests conducted Oct. 17 — also a Sunday — were positive.

A total of 18,130 North Carolinians have died of COVID-19.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT:

3,471 first doses

1,071 single-shot J&J doses

9,654 total doses