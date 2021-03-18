COVID-19 in NC: Percent positive dips below 4 percent, hospital numbers fall below 1,000 again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The percent positive dropped back under 4 percent on Thursay, reaching 3.9 percent based on testing from Tuesday.

It’s the third-lowest measurement on record and the lowest since it was 3.6 percent last week on March 10.

North Carolina’s hospital numbers have also fallen back below 1,000 — the state has 995 patients in hospitals on Thursday.

The state initially dipped below 1,000 on Sunday and Monday before popping back over that number the past two days. The seven-day average of patients in hospitals has fallen to about 1,000 — it hasn’t been this low since Oct. 9.

North Carolina had roughly as many new cases Thursday as Wednesday — 2,004 — and the seven-day average is at around 1,600 new cases per day.

It’s gone slightly up this week — it was at 1,600 on Sunday.

There were also 26 deaths reported, which is about on par with North Carolina’s seven-day average of 23. The total is up to 11,783.