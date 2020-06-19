COVID-19 in NC: Record-high hospitalizations for 4th day in a row, 1,652 new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the fourth day in a row, North Carolina has set a record-high for hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are now 871 people hospitalized across the state because of the coronavirus. That’s an increase of 14 patients since Thursday. Thursday’s total of 857 was the previous record.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

NCDHHS is also reporting 1,652 new cases, an increase from Thursday’s 1,333 cases and the highest number of positive results since June 12 when 1,768 tests came back positive for COVID-19. Friday’s results are the second-highest number of positive cases since the pandemic began in the state.

Another concerning number is completed tests – the 1,652 new cases are the result of 18,635 tests – 3,085 fewer tests than Thursday’s numbers.

Reported deaths increased three-fold since Thursday. NCDHHS statistics show another 22 deaths were reported on Friday, a day after just seven were tallied.

Overall, the state has seen 49,840 lab-confirmed cases on 712,313 completed tests. Just under 1,200 people – 1,197, to be exact – have died as a result of COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.