COVID-19 in NC: Record hospitalizations again, cases top 4,000, 64 deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Thanksgiving holiday is just a day away and there’s potential that COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, which have been surging as of late, could only get worse following holiday gatherings.

Wednesday saw another record high in COVID patients in hospitals, with that number surpassing 1,800 for the first time. It’s the third day in a row that the record has been set.

The 1,811 hospitalized patients reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is an increase of 87 from Tuesday’s then-record of 1,724. In just two days, the state has seen an increase of more than 200 patients in hospitals — the highest two-day increase so far. It also means the state’s seven-day rolling average in hospitalizations reached a record high of 1,630.

For the third time in a week, North Carolina had more than 4,000 new cases reported with today’s total of 4,212 marking the third-highest single-day total. The seven-day rolling average reached a record at 3,663 new cases per day over the past week.

Another 64 deaths were reported, the second-highest single-day total and second only to the 67 on Nov. 3. North Carolina has been averaging more than 30 deaths reported per day over the past week and 5,138 people have now died from the coronavirus.

The percent positive inched higher to 7.3 percent after three days at 7 percent or below. But in a sign of tenuous stability, it’s been below 8 percent for seven straight days, after it popped up to 9 percent a week ago.

