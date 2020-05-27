COVID-19 in NC: Record number of hospitalizations reported by NCDHHS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina now has more than 700 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 – the most since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 702 hospitalizations were reported on Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The previous high was 627 just two days ago.

According to Wednesday’s statistics, 24,628 have tested positive for the highly contagious virus that has killed 794 people across the state and more than 100,000 across the United States.

A total of 364,156 tests have been completed. The number of daily-completed tests dipped on Tuesday to 3,503 due to the holiday weekend.

A total of 11,825 were completed on Wednesday.

The “Safer at Home” Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening started May 22 at 5 p.m.

Businesses such as restaurants, salons, and pools can reopen if they meet certain requirements.

Due to the amount of time it can take for symptoms to show up for some patients, the COVID-19 statistics being released right now date back to Phase One of the state’s reopening, when restrictions were much tighter than Phase Two’s restrictions.

Completed test numbers on Tuesday were the lowest since May 11 and positive test results were the lowest since May 3. It’s likely that Tuesday’s low numbers were due to Monday being the Memorial Day holiday.

