COVID-19 in NC: Record numbers of patients in hospital ICUs, on ventilators

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina health officials are reporting record numbers of patients in intensive care units and on ventilators with COVID-19, and at least 8,000 new cases were reported for the second straight day.

As the delta variant continues its spread across the state and nation, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Friday said more than 3,600 patients were hospitalized — the most since Jan. 21.

A total of 912 adults were in ICUs across the state with 574 on ventilators. The count of intensive care patients increased by 29 from Thursday, when DHHS reported the previous high of 883.

The agency also says the number of people on ventilators increased by 37 and exceeded 500 for the third day in a row — the only times during the pandemic that it surpassed 500.

The 8,105 new cases reported Friday were slightly fewer than the 8,620 that came in a day earlier. But it marks the first time since Jan. 14-15 that at least that many were reported on consecutive days.

NCDHHS also reported 47 more deaths, the fourth day in a row with at least 32, bringing the total to 14,319. A total of 579 people have died in August, making it the deadliest month of the pandemic since February.

One of the state’s vaccination rates went up by one percentage point, with 54 percent of the state’s population of 10.4 million now having received at least one dose.

DOSE COUNT

16,110 first doses

1,396 one-shot J&J doses

30,720 total doses