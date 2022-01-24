COVID-19 in NC: Records in percent positive, count of patients in hospitals; weekend case count hits 77,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The rate COVID-19 tests in North Carolina come back positive continues to climb to record levels.

As the omicron variant continues to spread, the state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday said nearly 40 percent of the most recent batch of tests confirmed new cases of the disease.

NCDHHS also added more than 77,000 new cases over the weekend, reported a relatively flat — but still record-level — count of patients in hospitals at just under 4,900 and recorded another 96 deaths.

The biggest number was the percent positive. NCDHHS said 37.8 percent of the tests done Saturday were found to be positive, the highest rate of the pandemic. Only once since Jan. 12 has that figure been better than 30 percent. That’s six times higher than the rate of 5 percent targeted by state and global public health officials.

NCDHHS said 77,427 cases were reported since Friday, with the daily total decreasing each day since then and a total of 18,452 of them coming in on Monday. The state still averaged 27,000 new cases a day over the past week.

While that is still a massive number, it’s also the fewest since Jan. 13. There were a pandemic-record 4,896 patients in hospitals across the state — the 10th time in 13 days that the single-day record was set, following a net increase of 29 patients since Friday. The 96 deaths brought the death total to 20,289.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

6,647 first doses

11,087 second doses

305 single-shot J&J doses

27,135 booster doses

45,174 total doses