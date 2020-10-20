COVID-19 in NC: Single-day high with 53 deaths reported; most hospitalizations since July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new single-day high in COVID-19 deaths was reported on Tuesday, according to data provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of deaths reported on Tuesday was 53, beating the previous record of 52 set on Sept. 23.

While the number is high, it’s important to note that it does not mean 53 people died Monday, but it’s likely that some of the deaths can be attributed to data catching up from the weekend.

It puts the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina at 3,992. The state should cross the 4,000 death threshold on Wednesday.

The state’s hospital numbers reached 1,203 — the 10th-highest single-day total since the pandemic started and the most since July 28, when NCDHHS reported 1,236 people in the hospital due to COVID-19. It’s the first time the state has been over 1,200 hospitalizations since July 29.

Looking at another data point that has somewhat improved in recent weeks doesn’t paint a better picture today – the percent positive took a huge jump up — to 7.4 percent, the highest it’s been since Oct. 4 when it was 7.9 percent. That’s an increase of nearly two full percentage points from Monday’s revised number of 5.8 percent.

NCDHHS is reporting 1,578 new cases, more than 400 more than was reported on Monday – but it’s still the second-fewest in the past week and the third-fewest in more than two weeks.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began sits at 248,750, which likely brings the state one or two days away from a quarter of a million cases.

