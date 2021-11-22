COVID-19 in NC: State hits 20 million tests; another 10,000 kids get 1st vaccine shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina hit another COVID-19 milestone: The state has recorded its 20 millionth test.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported nearly 6,000 new cases over the weekend, along with 33 more deaths and a statewide count of hospitalized patients that remained relatively flat at 1,055.

NCDHHS also added more than 10,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 to the count of those getting their first shot and announced one-point increases in two key vaccination percentages.

But the biggest milestone came in the testing, with the total climbing to 20,040,182 tests after roughly 105,000 more came in since Friday.

There were 1,383 new cases reported Monday, the third day in a row with fewer new cases than the preceding day.

But the trend line continues to tick up, with the seven-day average climbing for the ninth consecutive day and is nearly at 2,000 cases per day — the highest it has been since Oct. 29.

And the number of patients in hospitals has been stuck between 1,000 and 1,100 for nearly two weeks, after it had declined on 37 days in a row.

A total of 18,630 North Carolinians have died during the pandemic.

But children between 5 and 11 — who have only been eligible for the shots for 2 1/2 weeks — continued to dominated the vaccination numbers.

Nearly 100,000 of them have gotten their first vaccine dose after 10,404 more were added over the weekend.

A total of 11 percent of kids in that age group have had one shot.

As a result, the share of people who can get the vaccine — those 5 and older — and who have had at least one dose bumped up a point to 62 percent.

Also, 94 percent of people 65 and older have had at least one shot.

