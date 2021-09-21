COVID-19 in NC: State records 11 millionth vaccine dose as new cases, hospitalizations stabilize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday marked another milestone in North Carolina’s vaccine push: 11 million doses have been given.

The state Department of Health and Human Services’ dose tracker clicked past 11 million on Tuesday after another 20,039 doses were recorded.

The round number came 40 days after the agency recorded its 10 millionth dose, and it came on on a day when several other key metrics appeared to stabilize after weeks of steady increases driven by the spread of the delta variant.

NCDHHS reported fewer than 5,000 new cases for the second straight day — the first time in two weeks that had happened — and a slight increase in the number of COVID patients in hospitals.

The 3,464 hospitalized patients marked an increase of 11 from Monday’s revised total. The patient count dropped on 10 consecutive days from Sept. 10-19 before increasing by a total of 13 patients over the past two days.

And the 35 deaths reported marked the smallest single-day total in nearly a month, since there were 32 on Aug. 24. The death total increased to 15,811.

DOSE COUNT:

7,843 first doses

679 one-shot J&J doses

20,039 total doses.