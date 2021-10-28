COVID-19: NC moves closer to 18,000th death; fewer than 1,400 patients in hospitals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina inched closer to another milestone in COVID-19 deaths even as the number of people in hospitals across the state dipped below 1,400 for the first time in nearly three months.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday said a total of 17,977 people in North Carolina have died following the addition of another 42 deaths.

NCDHHS also reported nearly 2,500 new cases — the most this week — but its 41st consecutive day with a drop in the seven-day average count of new cases.

The 2,493 new cases caused that average to dip to just over 2,000 per day — a level not seen since July 28.

The count of hospitalized patients also continued its steady decline, falling for the 34th day in a row to 1,364. It has dropped by an average of 59 patients each day during that span.

The state also reported a one-point increase in one of its key vaccination percentages: the share of people eligible to receive it — those 12 and older. Now, 65 percent of them are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

4,149 first doses

593 single-shot J&J doses

9,870 total doses