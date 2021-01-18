COVID-19 vaccinations efforts vary by county in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Efforts are ramping up to vaccinate more people in North Carolina but the limited number of doses is creating long waiting lists.

Vaccine distribution varies widely county by county, with most asking those eligible to pre-register either online or over the phone. 

Some counties are offering first-come, first-serve clinics.

Currently, all health care workers, long term care residents, and staff, and those 65 or older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.

The following is the list of vaccination events by county as of Jan. 18:

Wake County:

  • Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, those eligble can contact Wake County on a 24-hour vaccine hotline or an online tool to register to be vaccinated. 
  • Once registered, you’ll receive a notification when an appointment is available.  Priority will be determined by age and risk of contracting the virus, the county says. Not the order in which someone joins the waiting list.
  • https://covid19.wakegov.com/vaccine/

Durham County: 

Johnston County:

  • Drive-thru clinic on Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. or until supplies last 
  • Corinth Holders High School located at 6875 Applewhite Road, Wendell, NC 27591.   
  • Please bring ID to verify eligibility for adults 65 and older. 
  • https://www.johnstonnc.com/content.cfm?id=1556

Cumberland County: 

Orange County: 

Nash County: 

Person County:

Franklin County:

Chatham County: 

Harnett County

Wayne County: 

  • Vaccinations offered by appointment.
    • To register call the hotline, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 919-705-1800. 
    • Official ask those eligible to call back until they get a called taker to receive a time slot or be put on a waiting list.
    • https://www.waynegov.com/1048/COVID-19-Vaccine


Lee County 

  • Offering vaccinations at a drive-thru clinic, but require registration for an allotted time.
  • call (919) 721-4769 or (984) 368-2112 to register M-F 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.
  • https://leecountync.gov/Departments/PublicHealth 

Granville and Vance County 

Sampson County:

Warren County:  

  • Offering vaccinations by appointment
  • Call the Warren County Health Department at (252) 257-1185 to make an appointment.  
  • http://warrencountyhd.com/ 

Halifax County: 

Edgecombe County: 

Wilson County: 

Northampton County: 

  • Offering vaccinations by appointment
  • Call 252-534-5841 to be added to the waiting list. You’ll be contacted for an appointment
  • https://northamptonhd.com/en/

Hoke County: 

Moore County:

