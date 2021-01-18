COVID-19 vaccinations efforts vary by county in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Efforts are ramping up to vaccinate more people in North Carolina but the limited number of doses is creating long waiting lists.

Vaccine distribution varies widely county by county, with most asking those eligible to pre-register either online or over the phone.

Some counties are offering first-come, first-serve clinics.

Currently, all health care workers, long term care residents, and staff, and those 65 or older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.

The following is the list of vaccination events by county as of Jan. 18:

Wake County:

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, those eligble can contact Wake County on a 24-hour vaccine hotline or an online tool to register to be vaccinated.

Once registered, you’ll receive a notification when an appointment is available. Priority will be determined by age and risk of contracting the virus, the county says. Not the order in which someone joins the waiting list.

https://covid19.wakegov.com/vaccine/

Durham County:

Group 2 vaccinations begin Jan. 19 by appointment.

Those eligible must call the county’s hotline 919-560-HELP (919-560-4357) Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The county says they are experiencing extremely high call volume.

https://www.dcopublichealth.org/services/communicable-diseases/coronavirus-disease-2019/covid-19-vaccines

Johnston County:

Drive-thru clinic on Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. or until supplies last

Corinth Holders High School located at 6875 Applewhite Road, Wendell, NC 27591.

Please bring ID to verify eligibility for adults 65 and older.

https://www.johnstonnc.com/content.cfm?id=1556

Cumberland County:

Hosting vaccine clinics Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Special Saturday clinic January 23 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Crown Expo Center, 1960 Coliseum Dr., Fayetteville

Appointment slots are 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. will be first come, first served.

https://co.cumberland.nc.us/departments/public-health-group/public-health/covid-19-vaccine

Orange County:

Those eligible must make register for an appointment online or by calling 919-913-8088 http://www.orangecountync.gov/2617/Vaccine



Nash County:

No vaccination events listed for this week, but asks people to register online

COVID-19 hotline at 252-462-2079, or email covid19@nashcountync.gov.

http://www.nashcountync.gov/731/COVID-19-Information

Person County:

No testing events or vaccine clinics currently scheduled

https://covid19-persongis.hub.arcgis.com/

Franklin County:

Registration required for vaccine clinic events by calling (919) 729-0654 or 919-496-2533 or email CovidVAX@franklincountync.us https://nmcdn.io/e186d21f8c7946a19faed23c3da2f0da/71b809487afe4d7da3262b45ea8ef886/files/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information-1-14-21-500pm.pdf





Chatham County:

Vaccinations by appointment after registering.

Register online or call (919) 545-8323 to register. Line is operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

https://www.chathamnc.org/services/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-vaccine



Harnett County:

Vaccinations offered by appointment, however official say phone lines, call center, and website are at capacity https://www.harnett.org/publicinfo/coronavirus-covid19-updates.asp



Wayne County:

Vaccinations offered by appointment. To register call the hotline, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 919-705-1800. Official ask those eligible to call back until they get a called taker to receive a time slot or be put on a waiting list. https://www.waynegov.com/1048/COVID-19-Vaccine





Lee County

Offering vaccinations at a drive-thru clinic, but require registration for an allotted time.

call (919) 721-4769 or (984) 368-2112 to register M-F 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

https://leecountync.gov/Departments/PublicHealth

Granville and Vance County

Offering vaccinations by appointment

call the GVPH COVID Vaccine Hotline at 252-295-1503 to schedule an appointment.

https://gvph.org/covidvaccines/



Sampson County:

No events listed online

http://www.sampsonnc.com/news_detail_T6_R478.php

Warren County:

Offering vaccinations by appointment

Call the Warren County Health Department at (252) 257-1185 to make an appointment.

http://warrencountyhd.com/

Halifax County:

Vaccination clinics Jan. 20-22 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. depending on available vaccine Halifax Community College Building 700 https://www.halifaxnc.com/182/Health-Department



Edgecombe County:

Offering vaccinations by appointment

To check your eligibility and schedule an appointment, please call 252-641-7511

https://www.edgecombecountync.gov/departments/health_department/index.php

Wilson County:

Offering vaccinations by appointment

Register online or call 252-360-0500

https://www.wilson-co.com/departments/health-department

Northampton County:

Offering vaccinations by appointment

Call 252-534-5841 to be added to the waiting list. You’ll be contacted for an appointment

https://northamptonhd.com/en/

Hoke County:

Offering vaccinations by appointment

call 910-753-4429 or 910-753-4430 or download forms, and email them to COVIDVAC@hokehealth.org.

https://www.readyhoke.org

Moore County: