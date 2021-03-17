COVID-19 vaccines in NC open to people with high-risk medical conditions, living in group settings

Now Open: FEMA mass vaccination site at Four Seasons mall in Greensboro embarks on first full day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– More North Carolinians are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday was the first day people in Group 4 could sign up for vaccine. That includes people with high-risk medical conditions, and people living in group settings such as homeless shelters, group homes or jails.

Thousands of people in Group 4 have already put their names on Wake County’s vaccine request list, according to a spokesperson.

The county anticipates those people will be invited to make appointments later this week, as Wake Public Health is working through people in Groups 1, 2, and 3 who are still on the request list.

“I was eligible at the beginning of March in the third phase,” said Shannon Swink.

Swink was one of more than 2,000 people who got vaccinated by Wake Public Health at the PNC Arena drive-thru vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

Swink says she waited about two weeks from the time she was eligible to her appointment.

“I’ve been excited. It’s good to get it done. My family is getting vaccinated and hopefully we’ll be able to get together soon. I’m excited about that,” she said. “I miss them.”

Essential worker Jason Eastman says he got his first dose Wednesday to keep his family safe.

“I’m going to keep everything the same. I’m going to wear my mask. I feel a little bit safer. Just try to be cautious. I have a little son; I want to be safe,” he said.

Wake Public Health also held two indoor mass vaccination clinics Wednesday during which more than 1,500 people got doses of the COVID19 vaccine.

Through the weekend more than 1,000 people will get vaccinated through several community outreach clinics hosted by Wake Public Health.

Wake County Public Health will move to Group 4 part two, other essential workers not yet vaccinated, on April 7.