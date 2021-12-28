COVID cases in NC Ferry staff cancels routes, impacts departure times

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – This week saw thousands of flights canceled because of COVID-19 infections or exposures. Now, North Carolina ferry routes have been impacted for the same reason.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said two ferry route schedules have been affected after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Four employees at Hatteras have tested positive with three more people under quarantine due to exposure. One employee with the Currituck-Knotts Island route is under quarantine after exposure.

In a statement, Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas said, “This latest wave of the pandemic has affected travel services nationwide, and unfortunately, we’re no exception. We apologize for any inconvenience to our passengers, but health and safety have to come first.”

The Currituck-Knotts Island route is closed but will reopen as soon as a full crew can staff the route.

Few departures will happen on the Hatteras-Ocracoke route. The following schedule is in place until Jan. 3:



From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7;30 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight.

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The NCDOT said ferry passengers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during shorter crossings. Face coverings are required when inside lounges and terminals.