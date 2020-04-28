COVID modelers raise NC projected death total by 8 percent

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One widely followed group of researchers has increased its projected number of coronavirus deaths in North Carolina by 8 percent.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects 370 deaths in the state by Aug. 4, up from last week’s estimate of 342 deaths.

The adjustment coincided with another single-day high for deaths reported by the state Department of Health and Human Services, which logged 36 deaths in its Tuesday update. That raised the total number of deaths to, coincidentally, 342.

It’s the fourth straight Tuesday that a single-day high in deaths was registered, with officials and data experts previously saying that statistical anomaly is likely due to the data catching up from backlogs over the weekend.

The IHME projections, consistently considered one of the more optimistic estimates, comprise one of six COVID-19-related models tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which project those totals over the upcoming four-week period.

Dr. Dennis Clements, a professor in the departments of pediatrics, community and family medicine at Duke, says the value of those projections is “knowing how and what you need to do to take care of the population.

“It’s a good way to estimate, not exactly the number of deaths, but do you have it under control?” Clements told CBS 17 News. “And the reason that’s important, of course, is that there’s enough medical facilities to take care of the people who are sick.”

The range of those projections hinges at least partially on several conditions, such as compliance with social distancing guidelines and reducing the amount of personal contact by varying percentages.

For example, a Columbia University model that assumes a 40 percent reduction in contact estimates the total number of deaths by the week of May 16 to reach 291. But a 20 percent drop in contact would result in five more deaths in the state during that time, according to those projections.

The most dire projection was published by Youyang Gu of MIT, whose forecasts were added to the CDC’s composite on April 24. He estimates 634 deaths in the state during the next four weeks. His personal website projects 1,500 deaths by Aug. 4 with 0.7 percent of the state’s population of 10.5 million infected.

His model also assumes that the current social distancing guidelines in the U.S. and Europe will be “relaxed slightly” in late May or early June, and that a second wave of infections will follow that.

