Cows that washed up on NC island after Hurricane Dorian return home

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — Three wild cows that were apparently cast away by Hurricane Dorian have now returned home to Cedar Island to be reunited with their herd, a Cape Lookout National Seashore press release said.

About a week ago, the trio was spotted at the North Core Banks of Cape Lookout National Seashore.

National Park Service staff, in partnership with Ranch Solutions, LLC., and Morris Marina Ferry Service, worked to round up the cattle.

It took two days to round up the cows.

The wild cows were corralled into a cattle trailer that was loaded aboard a vehicle ferry.

From there, the cattle and their wranglers were transported safely across the almost four miles of Core Sound to the mainland.

Upon arrival at the ferry landing in Atlantic, North Carolina, the cows were taken a short drive up to Highway 12 to their home grazing grounds to be reunited with their stock-family.

“It took a lot of folks coming together to make this happen, and we are happy the cows made it home to Cedar Island,” said Cape Lookout National Seashore Superintendent, Jeff West, “I am pretty sure they are too!”

In September, the storm caused a deep rush of water from Pamilico Sound back to the Atlantic Ocean. This overwash swept across Cedar Island, taking the wild cows from their home range along with it

