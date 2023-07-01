CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Carowinds has closed their newest and tallest roller coaster after someone spotted a crack in one of its support beams, according to the amusement park.

In a statement, the amusement park said Fury 325 – the world’s tallest and fastest giga roller coaster – was closed Friday after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar.

A giga coaster is a type of roller coaster with a height or drop of at least 300 feet.

A viewer shared a video with CBS 17 showing the beam move as one of the coaster’s trains passed by.

He said he reported it to guest services.

The park said their maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed.

“Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process,” Carowinds’ statement read in part. “As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

The Charlotte Fire Department told CBS 17 they received a 911 call about the roller coaster’s crack on Friday.

They said the caller was concerned about safety, and no one was hurt.