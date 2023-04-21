RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Concern over firefighter safety is prompting efforts by North Carolina to remove thousands of gallons of toxic firefighting foam from inventories. However, it won’t be easy and it won’t entirely eliminate the use of that foam.

Firefighters come across a lot of dangerous substances when they battle a fire, be it in a home, office building, or elsewhere.

A chemical foam known as A triple F (Aqueous film-forming foam) used to suppress things such as petroleum-based fires is one of those substances.

“A triple F is basically a PFAS foam and we have a great concern with that because of safety of our firefighters and, of course, our environment,” Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor said.

PFAS is an acronym for per and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

They are known as so-called forever chemicals used in many products.

PFAS’s have shown up in our drinking water and elsewhere, too.

Studies have linked PFAS chemicals to multiple health problems.

PFAS have been layering firefighting foam for decades.

“A lot of the departments have had that foam for 20 years and/or they were provided that foam from a military installation because they (the military) can no longer use it,” Taylor said.

The state Fire Marshal’s office has been surveying how much of that foam is out there and has identified more than 120,000 gallons of it in more than 1,200 locations around North Carolina.

“Right now, what we’re looking at is the funding for disposal,” Taylor said.

Money for the foam buyback or disposal programs and studies of it would come from several bills being considered by the General Assembly.

CBS 17 asked Fire Marshal Taylor if there is a good alternative to the foam if it’s no longer allowed to be used.

“We’re still exploring those options,” he said. “We have looked at all the options and our concern is, does every fire department need this product?”

Researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill Collaboratory said between Sept. 2022 and Feb. of this year, the foam was used 51 times for firefighting purposes in this state.

Taylor said in the future, the use of the foam must be limited.

“There is the contamination issue of our firefighters and, of course, our environment,” he said.

Although a dozen states have banned the use of the foam, for the time being, Taylor said fire departments in North Carolina will continue to use it until a better alternative can be found.