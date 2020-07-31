CLYDE, N.C. (WNCN) – Eastbound Interstate 40 is closed near the Tennessee border due to a crash Friday evening, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in Haywood County. The crash happened near mile marker 17.5 and the Fines Creek Road exit, NCDOT said.
Drivers are instructed to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement. NCDOT said the road is expected to remain closed until 10 p.m.
No other information was available.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Man pleads guilty after Fort Bragg personnel find loaded gun, drugs in his car
- New Ft. Bragg flight simulator helps pilots navigate tricky situations
- Residents in flood-prone areas of Cumberland County voice concern ahead of Hurricane Isaias
- Crash closes I-40 east near Tennessee border
- Review: Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ is supreme Black art