Crash closes I-40 east near Tennessee border

CLYDE, N.C. (WNCN) – Eastbound Interstate 40 is closed near the Tennessee border due to a crash Friday evening, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in Haywood County. The crash happened near mile marker 17.5 and the Fines Creek Road exit, NCDOT said.

Drivers are instructed to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement. NCDOT said the road is expected to remain closed until 10 p.m.

No other information was available.

