Crash closes I-40 west for hours during post-Thanksgiving travel in NC

WILLARD, N.C. (WECT) – The westbound lanes of I-40 were shut down for more than two hours after a crash in Pender County Sunday night.

Travel information provided by the N.C. Dept. of Transportation confirmed a vehicle crash near mile marker 390 which is near Willard and the exits for US-117.

Drivers were being forced to take a six mile detour on US-117 to re-access I-40 at exit 384.

The westbound lanes were reported closed as of 9:30 p.m. The NC DOT reported the highway will reopen by 2 a.m. Monday, but it reopened earlier — just before midnight.

