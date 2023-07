WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Southbound lanes of US 52 near exit 120 and Westinghouse Road were closed after a crash on Tuesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were cleaning up after a truck carrying cabbages and a trailer carrying vehicles were involved in a crash.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The cause of the cabbage spill is unknown.

Drivers were asked to find a different route home.