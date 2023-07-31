CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — An east Charlotte road was shut down Sunday afternoon following an accident involving a CATS bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The serious crash, which involved a CATS bus and truck, happened Sunday in the 5600 block of The Plaza, authorities said.

Medic confirms with Queen City News one person has been taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries, and two others with serious injuries.

Ten people have been evaluated at the scene for minor injuries with the mass casualty bus.

“The Plaza is shut down in both directions at Covecreek Drive,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. “Please avoid the area.”

“Expect heavy delays and find an alternate route,” the Charlotte Fire Department said. “Yield way to emergency vehicles.”

There is no word on the official cause of the crash at this time.