NASH COUNTY N.C. (WNCN) – The busiest travel day of the year means more folks are headed out on our highways to see family and friends for Thanksgiving.

AAA estimates more than 49 million people are driving to their holiday destinations across the country.

With the increase in travelers, agencies across the state are working together as a part of the Thanksgiving Click it or Ticket campaign.

CBS17 News rode with Lieutenant Chris Boyd with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office during rush hour Wednesday.

Boyd said traffic started increasing by Tuesday morning along Interstate 95. By Wednesday afternoon, he said it had more than doubled the typical daily traffic.

With more drivers, Boyd said he’s looking for people who are speeding and following too closely behind other cars.

“Speeding and following too close, it’s a recipe for disaster,” Boyd said. “We’re seeing a lot of careless and reckless calls. A lot of people speeding to get to where they’re going, racing up and down the road, passing cars onto shoulders and also in the median today.”

By rush hour Wednesday, Nash County had reported roughly 20 accidents on major highways since holiday travel started increasing Tuesday morning.

Boyd is reminding drivers that the sheriff’s office, highway patrol and other agencies across the state are out in full force.

“It’s a deterrent more than anything,” Boyd said. “Just a mere presence of us sitting on the side of the road, even if we didn’t stop anybody, slows people down.”