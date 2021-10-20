Craven County deputy shot while on duty released from Vidant Medical Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County deputy who was shot in the line of duty on Oct. 2 has been released from the hospital.

In a Facebook post, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Bellingham was released from Vidant Medical Center in Greenville Wednesday.

He is being transported to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta for further treatment and rehab.

Donations to help pay for Bellingham’s medical bills are still being taken through Friends of Craven County’s Sheriff’s Office.

To donate, you can send a check to FOCCSO (put Deputy Bellingham in the note), P.O. Box 1822-6, S. Glenburnie Rd. PMB 266, New Bern, N.C. 28562.

You can also contribute via PayPay, click here.