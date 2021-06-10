NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Craven County firefighter died in a crash Thursday, officials said.

While responding to a crash along U.S. 70 around 1:35 p.m. Thursday, the No. 7 Township Fire Department in New Bern was made aware of another wreck involving one of its firefighters. The department responded to that crash, which was along the 2200 block of Brices Creek Road, a news release said.

The firefighter, who was not identified, had to be extricated. He died from his injuries, the release said.

“This is an extremely difficult time for all involved but as a department with the support of fellow first responders we are working diligently to support the fallen firefighter’s family and extend to them our deepest condolences,” the release said.

“The Firefighter Brotherhood is a strong bond and even though we are deeply hurting, we will honor the duty and sacrifice of the one we lost.” No. 7 township Fire department assistant chief travis blalock

The accident is being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.