Crews battle 2 more wildfires in NC mountains as Pilot Mountain blaze continues

Crews with the Stewart Simmons Volunteer Fire Dept. in Watauga County fighting a fire Monday. Photo from Stewart Simmons Volunteer Fire Dept.

TRIPLETT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two more wildfires — in addition to the massive blaze at Pilot Mountain — were still burning in North Carolina since the weekend.

The other wildfires have also hit the North Carolina mountains with one each in Stokes and Watauga counties.

The first to begin was near the Watauga County town of Triplett on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Deep Gap fire sent a fire engine and several crew members to assist with “numerous other Watauga County and Wilkes County fire departments.”

The fire in the county that contains Boone is located along Elk Creek Road in Triplett, according to Deep Gap Fire Department.

By early Monday, the Watauga County fire was only 20 percent contained, according to officials.

The North Carolina Forest Service was expected to assist with firefighting Monday. By late Monday afternoon, the wildfire was contained and volunteer crews were allowed to leave.

Another fire was reported near the Pilot Mountain fire.

The Sauratown Mountain Fire is located in nearby Stokes County. So far, it has burned about 40 acres, according to the state forest service.

The wildfire is nearly under control at 95 percent contained. Officials estimate it will be under control by the end of the day Tuesday.

North Carolina continues to be under a burn ban because of very dry conditions.