GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fire crews battled a fire that broke out at the Pitt County Transfer Station on Monday afternoon.

Video taken by the WNCT Live Eye camera in Greenville and by WNCT’s Bernie Ritter shows the smoke billowing in the area as the fire continued to burn. Crews were called to the fire at 4:43 p.m., Pitt County officials said.

A number of fire trucks and other equipment were being used to battle the fire. Landfill employees were also assisting. Officials said the fire was contained to a large pile of metal that was on fire. It was not impacting the landfill. A smoke advisory was also in effect during the fire.

Officials said units from Greenville Fire/Rescue, Red Oak, Winterville Community, Bell Arthur, Forestry, Red Cross, Pitt County Emergency Management and EMS were on scene as were members of Pitt County Government senior leadership.

Red Oak Fire Department was remaining on scene until the fire was extinguished.