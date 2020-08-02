Crews deploying 40 extra tide sensors, river gauges along eastern NC ahead of Isaias

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the storm Isaias heads toward eastern North Carolina — possibly bringing 7 inches of rain in some areas — crews are deploying special flood sensors.

U.S. Geological Survey scientists are installing 40 storm-tide sensors and two river level gauges to track the effects of Isaias in North Carolina, according to a Saturday news release.

The new river level gauges are also being installed in New Bern and Swansboro, with the later put into service by Saturday afternoon on the White Oak River bridge, officials said.

“USGS storm-tide sensors collect data that help define the depth and duration of the storm’s surge and the time of its arrival and retreat,” the news release said.

The readings from the sensors will be viewable in realtime, officials said.

A storm surge sensor. USGS file photo

The new gauges and sensors are being installed on bridges, piers, and other structures “that have a good chance of surviving the storm,” the release said.

The new gauges will be part of the 283 permanent streamgages in North Carolina, the news release said.

The info will be viewable on the U.S. Geological Survey website.

