Crews fighting 2nd growing wildfire in NC mountains; firefighters from 3 counties respond

TRIPLETT, N.C. (WNCN) — While a wildfire burned nearly 200 acres in just a day at one North Carolina mountain, fire officials say another fire is out of control further west in the mountains.

The fire at Pilot Mountain State Park was reported around 5 p.m. Saturday and now has surrounded the sheer rock walls of Pilot Mountain, officials said Sunday.

Now, a wildfire that also started Saturday is burning uncontrolled in Watauga County. Crews from three counties are trying to contain the blaze Sunday.

The fire in the county that contains Boone is located along Elk Creek Road in Triplett, according to Deep Gap Fire Department.

Deep Gap fire sent a fire engine and several crew members to assist with “numerous other Watauga County and Wilkes County fire departments.

Crews were working Sunday to set up containment lines in what officials said was “rugged terrain.”

The efforts to fight the fire are expected to continue Sunday night and into Monday, officials said.

Firefighters are from Stewart Simmons Fire Department, Cove Creek Fire Department, Shawnee Fire Department, and some Caldwell County fire departments.

The North Carolina Forest Service is expected to assist with firefighting Monday.