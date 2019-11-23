Crews hope rain helps extinguish 125-acre wildfire in NC mountains

BREVARD, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews have been working since early Thursday to put out a 100+ acre wildfire near Cold Mountain in the Pisgah Forest.

The wildfire was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday near Cold Mountain in Haywood County on the Pisgah Ranger District. At that point, the fire was about 106 acres.

Firefighters said they made good progress Friday to enhance structure protection. A helicopter flight measured the fire at approximately 126 acres as of midday Friday, according to the National Forest Service.

Since the fire was reported about 30 firefighters have worked to keep it from moving toward nearby structures and private land.

The wildfire is burning within the Shining Rock Wilderness which remains closed — including all 53 miles of trails in the area.

Residents nearby were told to expect heavy smoke throughout Friday night.

“The fire will continue to be monitored and appropriate action taken as needed, as rain moves into the area on Friday evening into Saturday,” the National Forest Service said.

Agencies involved in the response include USDA Forest Service, NC Forest Service Haywood County Emergency Management, Cruso Fire Department, and National Park Service.

