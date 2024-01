WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews were working on a fire at apartments in Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

According to a post on X, the Winston-Salem Fire Department was on the scene of an apartment fire on Weatherwood Court.

Fire on Weatherwood Court in Winston-Salem (Winston-Salem Fire Department) Fire on Weatherwood Court in Winston-Salem (Winston-Salem Fire Department)

Flames can be seen coming out of the side of an apartment building in a video shared by the fire department.

No injuries have been reported and so far officials are saying two people have been displaced.