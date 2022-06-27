RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it will remove almost all lane closures throughout the state to help with traffic congestion during the July Fourth weekend.

“Crews will remove lane closures and open all lanes where possible on interstates and highways on the morning of Thursday, June 30 and keep the lanes open until at least the evening of Tuesday, July 5,” a news release from NCDOT said.

NCDOT made the decision after officials said they’re anticipating increased traffic for the holiday weekend.

Additionally, NCDOT said the only projects that will keep current traffic patterns are long-term bridge replacement projects.

To further help with congestion, drivers traveling for Independence Day can try: